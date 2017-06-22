A storm warning has been announced in Tajikistan, where landslides and rockfalls are possible in some mountain areas, the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan said on Thursday.

According to the country’s hydrometeorological service (Hydromet), torrential rains accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms and squally wind are expected to hit some areas on June 24 and 25.

In some areas, the wind gusts will be up to 27 meters per second.

Tajik emergency management agency advises people to be careful while traveling along mountain roads because there is risk of landslides and rockfalls.