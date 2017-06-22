Ex-Deputy Minister of Water Management of Tajikistan, Kamoliddin Nouraliyev, was killed in a traffic accident in the Danghara district several hours ago.

Kamoliddin Nouraliyev is father of Jamoliddin Nouraliyev, First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), who is husband of President Rahmon’s daughter, Ozoda Rahmon.

The Interior Ministry has confirmed the information about the death of Kamoliddin Nouraliyev; the details will be given later on.

Kamoliddin Nouraliyev will be buried in the Danghara district tomorrow.