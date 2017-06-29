Russian lawmakers have started looking at ways to block foreign media broadcasts in Russia if they break the country’s legislation.

According to some media reports, Russia’s upper house (Federation Council) of parliament is discussing ways to block foreign media broadcasts in Russia if they break the law. This issue was reportedly discussed at the executive session of the newly created panel in the Federation Council that took place on June 27. The session was reportedly pondering over ways to oblige foreign media broadcasting in Russian to operate in compliance with a Russian law on foreign agents.

The panel head, Andrei Klimov, says the panel discussed changes in the law to require foreign media outlets to report on their funding and activities. He added that the prospective legislation could authorize Russia's communications watchdog to block broadcasts if they violate the law.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Wednesday that the move requires careful consideration. “Such initiatives need to be seriously studied by all agencies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “It's too early yet to talk about a common view on that.”

The New York Times says the Russian lawmakers' proposal is a tit-for-tat response to a bill introduced to the U.S. Congress in March that would give the Justice Department authority to investigate Russia's English-language RT for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. RT figured in a U.S. intelligence report about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.