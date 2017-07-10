Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, met Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov in Dushanbe on July 7.

According to the OSCE Programme Office, Ambassador Yrjölä gave an update on the transition of the “OSCE Office in Tajikistan” into the “OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe”, which came into effect on July 1, 2017, as mandated by the OSCE Permanent Council Decision 1251.

Minister Aslov and Ambassador Yrjölä reportedly exchanged views on the outlook and priorities for co-operation in the framework of the mandate for the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe. Both sides agreed on the continued relevance of the support that the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe provides to Tajikistan.

Ambassador Yrjölä said that national priorities such as border security and sustainable economic development, including support to returning labor migrants, are to be taken into account in planning the Office’s future programs.

She emphasized the wish of the Office to explore new avenues for strengthened co-operation so that the host country’s ownership of the work of the Office is further ensured.