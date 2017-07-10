Tajikistan’s Rio Olympics champion Dilshod Nazarov has collected the fourth Asian hummer title in Bhubaneswar

Tajik hammer thrower Dilshod Nazarov won the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships with a throw of 76.69 meters.

The appearance of Olympic hammer champion Dilshod Nazarov was one of the highlights of the Asian Championships at the Kalinga Stadium on the third day of the championships in Bhubaneswar, India, on July 8.

Nazarov didn't find his rhythm in the initial rounds. However, as the competition progressed he built momentum and stamped his class in the final round with a 76.69m effort. It was the second best winning throw this season for the 32-year-old from Tajikistan who won the continental title for the fourth time.

The silver in this event went to China’s Wang Shizhu was second with 73.81m, just four centimeters better than Korean Lee Ywun-Chul.

“I am focusing on the upcoming Worlds at London, so I played it safe here,” Dilshod Nazarov, who heads the Tajikistan Athletics Federation, was cited by IAAF as saying. .

Dilshod Nazarov (born 6 May 1982) is a Tajikistani track and field athlete who specializes in the hammer throw. He has represented his country at the Olympic Games on four occasions (in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016), winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, the first gold medal for Tajikistan in the history of the Olympic Games.

He has competed six times at the World Championships in Athletics (2005 to 2015), but has been most successful at regional competitions: he won medals at five consecutive Asian Athletics Championships and was the hammer champion at the Asian Games in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2017. He won his first global medal (a silver) in 2010 at the IAAF Continental Cup.

His personal best for the event is 80.71 meters, set in 2013.