A high-level delegation of the European Union (EU) is expected to pay visit to Tajikistan on July 12.

According to the EU Delegation to Tajikistan the delegation members include the European Commission's Director-General for International Cooperation and Development, Stefano Manservisi, and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Peter Burian.

The delegation will have a number of meetings with senior Tajik representatives, including President Emomali Rahmon, and the Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said.

A joint meeting will be held with the ministers of the economic block in Tajikistan – Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdusalom Qurboniyon, Minister of Finance, and Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT).

The delegation will also head to Shouroobod in order to visit a cross-border market and a border crossing to Afghanistan, and to learn about a proposed new EU funded cross border bridge and market in the Farkhor district.

During this visit, Mr. Manservisi will be accompanied by high level EU officials as well as representatives of the German development bank KfW, and the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF).