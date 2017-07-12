A ‘Made in India’ exhibition will open in Dushanbe on July 14. Organized by Tajikistan’s Chamber Commerce and Industry (CCI) and India’s PSP Traders & Services Pvt Ltd, the exhibition will take place at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex.

Dilshod Mirsaidov, an official with Tajikistan’s CCI, says more than 25 Indian companies will participate in the fair that will run through July 23.

“They will put on display their achievements in jewelry, sewing, shoes production, perfumery and some other industries,” Mirsaidov told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to the CCI press center, the main objective of the exhibition is in boosting a two-way trade between the two countries.

The ‘Made in India’ exhibition will also take place in Qurhon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province, and in Khuand, the capital of Sughd province.

The ‘Made in India’ exhibition will be held in the Tajik capital for the third time. The first ‘Made in India’ exhibition took place in Dushanbe in February 2015 and the second one was held here from April 13 to 27, 2016.