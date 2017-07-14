Dushanbe will host the Fed Cup qualifying tournament for the first time.

The qualifying tournament for Fed Cup 2017 Group II will be held in Dushanbe from July 16 to 22.

Thirteen teams compete in Group II, namely Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pacific Oceania, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan was promoted to the 2017 Fed Cup World Group II Play-offs.

Tajikistan’s team members include Anastasia Tursunova (16, Dushanbe), Tahminakhon Burhonova (23, Sughd province), Kamila Mulloyeva (17, Dushanbe) and Nargisakhon Yahyayeva (15, Dushanbe). Coach/Captain of the team is Mansour Yahyayev.

The 2017 Fed Cup is the 55th edition of the most important tournament between national teams in women's tennis.

Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, launched in 1963 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The competition was known as the Federation Cup until 1995. The Fed Cup is the world's largest annual women's international team sports competition, in terms of the number of nations that compete.

The men's equivalent of the Fed Cup is the Davis Cup. Australia, Czech Republic and the United States are the only countries that have held both the Fed Cup and Davis Cup at the same time.