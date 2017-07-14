A storm warning has been announced in Tajikistan, where landslides and rockfalls are possible in some mountain areas, the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan said on Friday, July 14.

According to the country’s hydrometeorological service (Hydromet), a dust storm accompanied by a squally wind are expected to hit some districts in southern Tajikistan as well as districts subordinate to the center on July 14 and 15.

In some areas, the wind gusts will be up to 13-18 meters per second.

Tajik emergency management agency advises people to be careful while traveling along mountain roads because there is risk of landslides and rockfalls.