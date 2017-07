Tajik judoka Komronshoh Ustopiriyon has grabbed the bronze at the European Judo Open in Minsk , Belarus, finishing third among men in the 90kg category , according to the national Olympic Committee (NOC) of Tajikistan.

In all, four Tajik athletes participated in the European Judo Open in the Belarusian capital: Komronshoh Ustopiriyon (90kg) as well as Sadr Boyev, Karomatullo Hakimov and Muhammadrasoul Saiduamrov (all of them participated in the 81kg category).