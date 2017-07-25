An official opening of “I Love Dushanbe” stele installed within the Diar Dushanbe compound took place on July 24.

The idea to install the stele reportedly belongs to active residents of the city and the marketing department of the Diar-Dushanbe complex.

“Being part of the capital city, we aim at making our city more beautiful, interesting and modern,” says “Qatari Diar-Tajikistan.”

The stele, which is 16 meters in length, is located in the center of the Diar Dushanbe’s complex. The opening of this art object is dedicated to announcement of 2017 Year of Youth in Tajikistan.

Recall, the first residential and office buildings of Diar Dushanbe were officially commissioned on April 18, 2015 in honor of the Day of Capital. The ceremony was attended by the top officials from the City municipality and “Qatari Diar-Tajikistan” management.

The first phase of the development commissioned, features a residential tower that comprises of 67 luxury units, an administrative building and a central plaza - all ready to be occupied in the near future.

The development provides inclusive services with unique characteristics such as earthquake resistance, an advanced firefighting system, fire resistant doors, windows and walls, a security system, an innovative waste collection and filtration system. Moreover, it is the first real estate development in Tajikistan to allow foreign ownership of units.

The mix-used development Diar Dushanbe lies on a 68,000 sqm site in the center of Dushanbe and provides a wonderful place to live, work and entertain with its plazas, shops and open green spaces.

Enjoying a prime location and overlooking much of the city, Diar Dushanbe is a unique development just five kilometers from the international airport, close to the Presidential Palace, Kokhi Navrouz, National Museum with splendid views of the neighboring mountains and the Kuli Javonon lake.

Architecturally, the style and layout of the development provide a luxurious traditional feel combined with the highest specification in modern, contemporary living. Particular attention during the design of the buildings was paid to the safety and comfort of future residents and tenants of the commercial sections: a closed circuit television (CCTV) system, Security and Access Control System (SACS), comfortable and ample OTIS lifts, beautiful lobby and well-located apartments.

Diar Dushanbe is one of the 49-year-prestigious projects of Qatari Diar - the largest real estate company of Qatar. The project Diar Dushanbe won three international awards, including the "Best Decorative Architectural project in Tajikistan."

The “Reload” private clubhouse was opened on October 6, 2016. The clubhouse is designed exclusively for Diar Dushanbe residents and features a fully equipped gym, a state-of-the-art fitness and aerobics room, a play zone with table tennis, billiard, modern video games, and a separate well-defined area with big screen for tenants to enjoy their favorite sport events in a cozy atmosphere.