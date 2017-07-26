A CNN report claiming that Russia is arming the Taliban terror group in Afghanistan is part of an American disinformation campaign, in which the broadcaster is being used as a propaganda tool, said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We have stated repeatedly that a disinformation campaign has been launched in the US media over alleged arming of Taliban by Russia and so on,” Zakharova told Govorit Moskva radio station.

“CNN is a reliable propaganda tool in this game by the relevant US agencies,” she added.

Earlier Tuesday, CNN released videos of Taliban factions in various parts of Afghanistan claiming to be in possession of weapons that they said originated from Russian government sources.

A Taliban group operating near the town of Herat said they got hold of Russian guns after defeating a rival Taliban unit, while another militant brigade claimed that it received weapons supplied by “the Russians” via Tajikistan, according to the report.

“Two separate sets of Taliban, one in the north and another in the west, claim to be in possession of the weapons, which they say were originally supplied by Russian government sources. One splinter group of Taliban near Herat say they obtained the guns after defeating a mainstream rival group of Taliban. Another group say they got the weapons for free across the border with Tajikistan and that they were provided by “the Russians,” CNN said.

CNN acknowledged that “the videos don't provide incontrovertible proof” that Moscow has been dealing with the Taliban.

While the arms experts CNN cited in its report said “there is nothing here [in the footage] tying guns to the Russian state,” as the weapons shown “are not new or rare” and couldn’t not be identified, as they had their markings “missing or scratched off,” it was enough for the channel to suggest that “one new devastating alliance” risks regional stability.

Moreover, the experts said that some of the weapons shown were made in China and could be procured online.

In the article accompanying the so-called “exclusive images,” CNN appears to be not so sure in its reporting, however. It ran under the headline: Video Suggests Russian Government May Be Arming Taliban.

Earlier in July, the Taliban released a propaganda video showcasing the group’s bases and training programs, as well as militants carrying American weapons, the Military Times reported, according to RT news agency.

The video reportedly featured M4 and M16 rifles, which the Taliban could have seized from Afghan government forces.

However, there is no simple explanation for the fact that the jihadists have been filmed marching with FN SCAR 7.62mm rifles, which are only used by American special forces and aren’t on the list of weaponry officially provided to Kabul by Washington, RT says.