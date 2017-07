In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Hakim Mirsayzod, noted on July 26 that more than 10,000 people, including 237 women, 39 minors and 353 foreign nationals, are currently being held in Tajikistan’s jails, penal colonies and pretrial detention centers.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти