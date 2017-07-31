On July 27, 2017 Mr. Takashi Okimoto, the Head of Cultural Department of Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe, together with Mr. Zarifkhouja Shohiyon, Chairperson of Sangvor District (districts subordinate to the center), attended the handover ceremony of the “Project for Construction of an Annex Building at School No.55 in Sayod Village, Vakhiyo Jamoat, Sangvor District.” The ceremony was also attended by local officials, parents, students and community members.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the project has been implemented by the Local Executive Authority of Sangvor District and funded by the Government of Japan through the scheme of “Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP).” The GGP grant with total amount of US$ 88,781 was efficiently used for improvement of educational environment and boosting of students’ enrollment. The newly constructed school consists of five classrooms and teachers’ room. It can now accommodate roughly 200 students and teachers with significantly improved learning environment.

During his speech at the handover ceremony, Mr. Okimoto emphasized necessity of creating a good schooling condition for pupils to improve their learning process, and noted the importance of GGP projects for development of Tajikistan.

Mr. Shohiyon, for his part, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their support.

The handover ceremony marks the expansion of contribution of the Government of Japan in promoting quality education in Tajikistan. The Government of Japan is dedicated to continuing its support for creating a better society for all people and committed to working together with the people of Tajikistan.

“Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project” (GGP) is a scheme within Japan’s Official Development Assistance. GGP in particular implements grassroots-level projects in various sectors throughout the Republic of Tajikistan. Recipients of GGP grants include local governments, educational and medical institutions, and NGOs. As of today, GGP has supported 376 projects in the Republic of Tajikistan, for which US$ $33.3 million has been allocated since 1996.