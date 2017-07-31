American blogger and traveller Drew Binsky has written a column for the U.S. popular news and opinion website Huffington Post, in which he names four reasons for traveling to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Drew Binsky notes that he made a 10-day trip through Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. He reportedly went on a group tour of about 10 people, organized by G Adventures. He, in particular, notes that has a tendency to think that any country that ends in –Stan is dangerous — “but that couldn’t be farther from the truth!”

He further names four reasons for traveling to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Reason 1 – welcoming and friendly people. He writes that he went, people were kind, hospitable and warming – not only to foreigners, but amongst each other as well. He notes that he was invited into dozens of houses for a cup of tea, or a complete meal, despite not speaking a common language. According to him, he never felt like the locals were “using him” to get money. “Moreover, when I offered money to some people, then turned it down,” he writes.

According to him, he visited villages, most notably in northern Tajikistan, where he met “some of the friendliest humans” in all his travels. “These people lived happy and simple lives, without any access to hot water, internet and cars,” he notes.

Reason 2 -- amazing natural landscape. Binsky notes that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have breathtaking nature, and “it’s virtually untouched by tourists.” “I am telling you that the nature I saw in Tajikistan is on par with the most stunning I’ve ever seen – snowy mountain tops, fast-paced water rapids, luscious forests and wild horses roaming around. It felt like I was living in a real-life movie set!” he writes

“Uzbekistan, on the other hand, is not made up of tall snowy mountains, but rather, a vast dry landscape. I recommend jumping in a car, and driving through the endless land of desert that will leave you stunned from the moment you lay eyes on it,” Binsky writes.

Reason 3 -- all three countries are relatively cheap to visit. He notes he would compare them to the prices of Southeast Asia, “so you can comfortably travel without worrying about burning a hole in your wallet.”

Reason 4 -- history of Silk Road. Binsky notes that Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were the center places for trade along the ancient Silk Road, and many cities today still have remnants of the past. According to him, his favorite place that retains its Silk Road history is Samarkand, Uzbekistan. “Here, you can find amazing blue-tiled mosques and mausoleums, as well as inside Registan Square (the main square for trade),” Binsky writes.

Drew Binsky works as a full-time travel blogger, video maker and content creator with 500K+ combined social media followers and 100K+ monthly blog readers. He has reportedly been to 110 countries since 2012.