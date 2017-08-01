The Branch of Innovative Road Solutions (IRS) in Tajikistan, which operates the toll on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway, notes that along with the introduction of a new tolling system, which includes the installation of new tolling plazas, starting from August 1, 2017, it has changed its trademark (brand).

The new brand, which includes the symbol of a long and endless road around the globe, reportedly well identifies the significance and specificity of the activities of the Company’s branch. In addition, the name of the Company’s branch is displayed by expressive and vivid letters, attracting the attention of anyone who clashes with this logo.

IRS Branch in Tajikistan has all the capabilities and resources, such as highly qualified specialists, mini-asphalt producing plants, modern and powerful road machinery that are efficiently used in due course obligations to maintain the Dushanbe-Chanak road in a proper condition and ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic along this road.

Recall, IRS was permitted to operate the toll on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway. A 354-kilometer toll road from Dushanbe to Chanak links Tajikistan''s capital with Uzbekistan through the northern province of Sughd.

The highway was upgraded by Chinese companies and paid for with a $280 million loan from China. The Tajik government decided that in order to repay the loan to China, a toll would be collected for using the road starting on April 1, 2010.

To-date seven toll-collection points (plaza) have functioned on the Dushanbe-Chanak high-way: Varzob; Hushyori; Maikhoura; Shahriston, Istaravshan, Dehmoy; and Chorukh.