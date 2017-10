Express Mail Service (EMS) Tajikistan, which is subsidiary of the state-owned Pochtai Tojik (Tajik Post Office), has remained the only courier service agency in Tajikistan’s market after Tajik communications service agency sealed offices of four international logistics companies – Pony Express, TNT Express, United Parcel Service (UPS) and DHL Express – in Dushanbe in early June this year.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти