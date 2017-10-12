A two-day workshop entitled “The Role of Religious leaders in Emergencies” is concluding in Khorog, the capital of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), today.

Organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Committee for Religious Affairs, Observing National Traditions and Rituals under the Government of Tajikistan, the event is aimed at discussing the role of community and religious leaders in emergency situations, according to the ICRC Mission in Tajikistan.

Among the facilitators of the workshop are the representatives of the Committee on Emergencies and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan (EMERCOM).

“This workshop is a great opportunity for the religious leaders to understand the work of the rescuers in the emergencies”, said Colonel Zarif Zabirov from EMERCOM.

The workshop serves as a platform for the religious leaders from Sughd and Khatlon provinces, Rasht valley, Dushanbe and Gorno Badakhshan to exchange their own experience in mobilizing affected population during emergencies.

“We envisage a greater role of religious and community leaders to unify the society and mobilize them in coping with humanitarian consequences during emergencies”, Claudia Azzolini, Head of the ICRC Mission in Tajikistan, said.

Over the past two years, the ICRC and the Committee for Religious Affairs, Observing National Traditions and Rituals under the Government of Tajikistan have organized similar workshops in Kulob city of Khatlon province and Isfara city of Sughd province.