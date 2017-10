By the end of last year, an overall volume of accumulated direct investments from the CIS nations in Tajikistan’s economy has reached 950 million U.S. dollar, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Center for Integration Studies said in report, Monitoring of Mutual Investments in CIS Countries 2017, which was released on October 10.

