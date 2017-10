The Uzbek authorities realize Tajikistan’s concern over the situation along the southern borders of the CIS, Uzbek Defense Minister Abdusalom Azizov said yesterday in Dushanbe at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, according to Radio Liberty’s Tajiks Service, locally known as Ozodi.

