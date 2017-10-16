On Monday October 16, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the two sides discussed state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates.

Emomali Rahmon, in particular, noted that Tajikistan considers the UAE as its reliable partner. He also appreciated UAE’s support for mitigation of effects of natural disasters in Tajikistan and noted that Tajikistan is interested in further expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation with the UAE.

The sides reportedly also exchanged views on intensification of works of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Joint Investment Fund and the Tajikistan-UAE Commerce Council as well as opening of representative office of one of UAE banks in Tajikistan.

The sides outlined sectors like hydropower, mining, transportation, agriculture, and tourism as areas that could drive the bilateral trade between the two countries, the website said.

His Excellency Sultan Al Mansoori has been the Minister of Economy of the UAE since February 2008. He is responsible for the development of a wide range economic activities including industry, foreign trade, investments, small and medium-sized enterprises sector, tourism as well as spearheading the economic diversification policy leading to a knowledge-based economy. As per the new ministerial reshuffle in February 2016, the National Council of Tourism profile was added to the Ministry of Economy.

Previously His Excellency Sultan Al Mansoori held a number of ministerial posts such as Minister of Transport (November 2004), Minister of Government Sector Development (2006).

In addition to his ministerial position, His Excellency is the Chairman of the Federal Civil Aviation Authority; Chairman of the Securities and Commodities Authority; and Chairman of the Insurance Authority. He also chairs a number of specialized Councils such as The UAE SME Council, the UAE industrial Coordination Council, the Supreme Consumers protection Committee.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates were established on December 18, 1995.

The legal and treaty basis of the relations between two countries consists of the agreements signed during the official visits of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Arab Emirates on December 1995 and April 2007.

Signed agreements cover various fields of cooperation including economy, trade, investments, technology, culture, sport and youth policy that represent perspective directions of development of relations between the two friendly countries.

The United Arab Emirates was the first country among the Arab World where the Republic of Tajikistan opened its Consulate General in Dubai in March 2007. Today, along with the Consulate General, the Embassy of Tajikistan functions in Abu Dhabi.