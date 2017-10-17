The Agency for Hydrometeorology (Hydromet) of Tajikistan says temperatures can drop to 23-25 degrees in Celsius in the coming years.

A scattered rain is expected to hit Dushanbe tomorrow. The nighttime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from +8ºC to +10ºC and the daytime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from +19ºC to +21ºC.

On October 19, the daytime temperatures in the Tajik capital will raise to +21ºC -- +23ºC.

On October 20, the daytime temperatures in Dushanbe are expected to rise to +23ºC -- +25ºC.