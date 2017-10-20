A tournament on mini football for Mayor’s Cup is starting in Dushanbe today.

The tournament is reportedly organized by the Dushanbe mayor’s office on the occasion of President's Day, which is marked in Tajikistan on November 16.

Forty teams of ministries committees and agencies as well as municipal structures are participating in the tournament that will run until November 16, according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

The tournament is taking place at the Dushanbe Central Stadium.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon's eldest son, Rustam Emomali, was appointed as mayor of Dushanbe in January this year, Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev.

Tajikistan has got a new holiday as lawmakers in Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament on April 15 endorsed amendments proposed to the country’s law on holidays. November 16 is now marked as President’s Day in Tajikistan.