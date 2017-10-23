The Moscow city court has passed verdict on a gang charged with killing 14 people in Moscow, Moscow and Yaroslav oblasts in 2014-2015, Medouza writes, citing the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The investigation has established that Pavel Voitov, Yelena Lobachyova, Vladislav Karatayev, Artur Nartsissov and Maksim Pavlov set up a gang and killed fifteen people, including homeless people and drunkards, in Moscow as well as in Moscow and Yaroslav oblasts during the period from July 2014 to February 2015, according to the Investigative Committee.

Jury members found them guilty of killing fourteen people.

Voitov was sentenced to life in prison and Yelena Lobachyova was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Karatayev get a jail term of sixteen years, while Pavlov and Nartsissov were sentenced to 9 ½ years in prison each. Nartsissov will serve his term in a high-security penal colony and Pavlov will serve his term in a minimum-security penal colony.