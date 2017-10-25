The University of Central Asia (UCA)’s School of Professional and Continuing Education (SPCE) provides post-secondary, short-cycle education, giving young people and adults professional and vocational qualifications that enhances employment and income generation opportunities.

On October 21, 2017, SPCE celebrated the graduation of 220 students from its Khorog center in accounting, business planning, small and medium business management, applied languages, and other technical and vocational programs, according to press release issued by UCA on October 24.

The chief guest at the graduation was the Governor of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), Mr. Jamshed Shodikhon, who highlighted the achievements of the School: “UCA’s SPCE programs play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the region. Graduates are working effectively in various sectors, and I hope will continue to contribute to the growth of our beloved country.”

Over the past academic year, SPCE has undergone an external evaluation by the College of the Rockies in Canada, with very favorable outcomes as a result of the School’s fulfillment of its mission.

The delivery of SPCE programs reportedly correspond to internationally recognized standards yet provides courses that respond to the needs of students and the labor market.

During his welcome remarks, Dr. Bodhan Krawchenko, Director General and Dean of Graduate Studies at UCA, encouraged learners to continue developing skills and acquiring new knowledge. “SPCE has emerged as a viable and dynamic institution, unique in the region that enhances labor and educational mobility, and promotes entrepreneurship. It is an institution that can be your partner in life-long learning.”

The event was also attended by Mr. Sermamad Jonmamadov, Rector of Khorog State University; Mr. Hidajet Bischevich, European Union Ambassador to Tajikistan; and Mr. Daler Jumayev, General Director of Pamir Energy.

The graduates received their certificates and transcripts in the presence of over 250 guests from the local authorities, non-governmental organizations and community members.

To date, SPCE has reportedly enrolled over 105,000 learners across 12 centers in Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, including more than 58,000 from Tajikistan alone.