Japanese cultural mission is going to visit Tajikistan from November 1 to November 3, 2017, according to Japans Embassy in Dushanbe.

During the visit, a member of the mission famous Japanese designer Junko Koshino plans to conduct Fashion show for people of Tajikistan.

She has held fashion shows all over the world including Beijing, New York, Vietnam, Cuba, Poland, and Myanmar.

In 2006, Junko Koshino was honored as a “Cavaliere dell 'Ordine della Stella della Solidarieta’ Italiana.” She is also a committee member of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Special Envoy for Expo2025 Osaka.

The Fashion show will be held on November 2, 2017 at 16:00 at the Russian-Tajik (Slavonic) University.

The show will consist of the presentation of the fashion collection made by Junko Koshino from Japanese side and by designer Nafisa Imranova from the side of Tajikistan.

Following the fashion show Japanese movie “Always: Sunset on Third Street 3” (A movie on Tokyo Olympic Games in 1964 releases in 2012) will be shown.

The event is organized by Japan Foundation, Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan and Russian-Tajik (Slavonic) University.