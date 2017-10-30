A fire that broke out at one of Qurghon Tepa’s largest bazaar, Hoji Sharif, yesterday morning has reportedly destroyed several shops.

Witnesses say the fires that broke out at about 7:00 am destroyed four shops. According to them fifteen fire crews were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A special commission is currently working at the bazaar to assess the actual damage caused by the fire to the bazaar.

Meanwhile, unofficial sources say the law enforcement authorities attribute the bazaar fire to an electrical malfunction.