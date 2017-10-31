Tajikistan has joined an international charity fair in Beijing, China.

A fair titled "Love Knows No Borders” was initiated by the spouse of Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Qian Wei.

Tajikistan’s Embassy in Beijing also participated in the charity sale that took place at the Beijing Workers' Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

Tajik dastarkhan with traditional Tajik foods was a part of the pavilion set by the Tajik Embassy in Beijing, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

Meanwhile, Chinese media report that over the past nine years, foreign diplomatic missions in China, together with representative offices of international organizations, have been actively involved in an annual international charity sale organized by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This year, the event reportedly attracted a total of 140 representatives from the diplomatic community, international agencies, as well as domestic and foreign enterprises, which showcased various distinctive cultures from around the world.

Over 22 million yuan has reportedly been raised so far at these charity sales and donations. The money has been channeled to poor areas in Yunnan, Gansu, Hebei, Henan and Guizhou provinces to fund the construction of bridges, water cellars, renovation of villages, housing and treatment of children with congenital heart diseases. It has brought the warmth of love and hope to the people in need.

Last year, the charity sale raised a total of 3 million yuan.

This year, it received a boost, raising 4 million yuan (equivalent to about USD 600,000) after selling a staggering 15,000 tickets to members of the public who had unlimited access to booths exhibiting merchandise.

The merchandise represented different cultures from around the world, and food and live entertainment were also on the menu to add to the cultural appeal of the sale.

The money collected will help build clinics in villages in Jinping and Malipo Counties of China's Yunnan Province.