A dust storm warning has been announced in Tajikistan, Tajikistan’s Hydrometeorological Service (Hydromet) said on November 2.

A dust storm is expected to hit some regions of the country from November 3-4. In some areas of Khatlon and Sughd provinces as well as districts subordinate to the center, the wind gusts will be up to 17 meters per second.

Weather forecasters also say that temperatures are expected to drop in some districts of the northern Sughd province. Daytime temperatures in some areas of the Sughd province are expected to drop to +9ºC.