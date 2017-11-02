The Dushanbe mayor’s office is organizing a horse race on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is marked in Tajikistan on November 6.

By mayor’s decree the horse race will be held at the Navrouzgoh State Complex (Dushanbe hippodrome) on November 5.

The mayor has ordered the Dushanbe main finance directorate to raise 48,700 somoni for holding this event, a source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the best horsemen have been invited to participate in the upcoming horse race in Dushanbe. The best horses of the country’s stud-farms will participate in the race, the source added.