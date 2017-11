By order issued by the Committee on Religious Affairs (CRA) under the Government of Tajikistan all imam-khatibs (the leader of prayers in the mosque) who studied in foreign religious schools illegally will be dismissed. CRA has given fifteen days for this. Meanwhile, the head of the Shurou Ullamo (Council of Ulamo -- an Islamic council that issues fatwas (religious rulings) Saidmukarram Abduqodirzoda, who also graduated from religious school abroad, has saved his position.

