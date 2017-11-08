WhatsApp and Telegram will not be banned in Afghanistan, a government spokesman has said, according to international media reports.

The two popular messaging apps will continue working in the country, despite their status in Afghanistan being thrown into doubt over recent days.

A letter from Afghanistan’s telecoms regulator, calling for Internet service providers to block the two apps “without delay”, was circulated on social media platforms last week.

Afghan media have reported that Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security (NDS) last week wanted the ban to stop the Taliban and other insurgent groups from using encrypted messages.

Meanwhile, Afghan TOLONews Press news agency says President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah on Monday overturned a recent decision to ban two social media chat groups, WhatsApp and Telegram.

According to Afghan Khaama Press news agency, the Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the freedom of speech has been guaranteed in the constitution of Afghanistan and the government of national unity is committed for the execution of the law and protection of such values.

The statement reportedly further added that the freedom of speech remains immune from any such aggressions as per the constitution of the country and government is obliged to respect and support it.

“Government of Afghanistan isn’t going to ban any social media platforms. WhatsApp and Telegram to continue operating in Afghanistan,” Javid Faisal, deputy spokesman to government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has more than a billion users worldwide.

Telegram is a much smaller but fast-growing instant messaging service that is popular in a number of countries including Afghanistan.