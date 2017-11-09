Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov in Dushanbe to discuss cooperation, Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Tajik government.

The meeting reportedly took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Tajikistan.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in Dushanbe Wednesday morning and he was met at Dushanbe International Airport by Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister, Nizomiddin Zohidi, according to RFE/RL’s Tajik Service.

Meanwhile, Tajik Foreign Ministry has not yet posted information about Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Tajikistan on its website.