Tajikistan is marking President’s Day today. Tajikistan marks President’s for the second time. For the first time, Tajikistan marked President’s Day last year. Recall, the first inauguration of Emomali Rahmon as the President of the Republic of Tajikistan took place on November 16, 1994. Besides, the 16th session of the Supreme Council (parliament), which elected Emomali Rahmon as the Supreme Council's chairman, opened in the northern city of Khujand on November 16, 1992.

A number of scientific, cultural and sports events are taking place in Tajikistan today on the occasion of President’s Day.

All cultural facilities will work today free of charge. Museums are organizing a doors open day today and exhibition of Tajik painters’ works dedicated to the Leader of the Nation will be organized.

Besides, exhibitions of books by President Rahmon will be held at all schools and univeristies across the country.

A festive concert dedicated to President’s Day will be held today evening at 800th Anniversary of Moscow Square in Dushanbe.

Last year, President’s Day was celebrated in Tajikistan in a big way. Exhibitions of books by Emomali Rahmon have been organized at all libraries and museums across the country. Besides, exhibitions of works by Tajik painters and photographers dedicated to the president were organized at museums and libraries. Portraits of Emomali Rahmon with inscription “Our President – Our Leader” were hung out in Dushanbe and in all regional and district centers.

On November 16, 2016, meetings under the slogan of “Loyalty to President – Loyalty to Homeland” took place in all military units across Tajikistan.

The interior ministry held a contest for the best reciters of poems dedicated to the Leader of the Nation.

Recall, Tajik lawmakers approved a bill to designate November 16 as President's Day on April 15, 2016 and President Emomali Rahmon signed this law on May 16, 2016.

A bill passed in December 2015 gave Emomali Rahmon the title of “the Leader of the Nation” and granted him and his relatives lifelong immunity from prosecution.

On May 22, 2016, Tajikistan held a referendum on constitutional amendments that allow Rahmon to run for office for an indefinite number of times.