The Tajik MFA information department says reports released by some media outlets that Tajikistan has already waived visa requirements for all categories of citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is baseless.

This issue is reportedly still “under negotiations between the official representatives of the two countries.”

Today, UAE nationals need a visa to travel to Tajikistan.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates were established on December 18, 1995.

The legal foundation of the relations between two countries includes the agreements signed during the official visits of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Arab Emirates on December 1995 and April 2007.

Signed agreements cover various fields of cooperation including economy, trade, investments, technology, culture, sport and youth policy that represent perspective directions of development of relations between the two friendly countries.

The United Arab Emirates was the first country among the Arab World where the Republic of Tajikistan opened its Consulate General in Dubai in March 2007. Today, along with the Consulate General, the Embassy of Tajikistan functions in Abu Dhabi.