Over the first ten months of this year, the external trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electrical power, has amounted to 3.2276 billion U.S. dollars, which was 99.98 percent of the January-October 2017 level or 8 million U.S. dollars fewer, according the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

