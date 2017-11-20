A regular air communication between the capitals of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan is expected to open in December this year, an official source at the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, an agreement on launching an air route Dushanbe-Baku-Frankfurt-Dushanbe was reached last week during a working visit of a delegation of TALCO and Somon Air (Tajik private air carrier) to Baku.

This issue was reportedly discussed at a meeting of the Tajik delegation with Mr. Jahangir Askerov, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (the flag carrier and largest airline of Azerbaijan), Mr. Jamil Manizade, Director of Buta Airways (an Azerbaijani low-cost virtual carrier. It is a fully owned subsidiary of Azerbaijan Airlines), and Mr. Temour Hasanov, First Vice-President of SILK WAY Group.

The Dushanbe-Baku-Frankfurt-Dushanbe flight will be operated twice a week, the source added.