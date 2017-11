Tajikistan extradited to Russia a Russian citizen Denis Khisamov, who was previously transferred by the Turkish authorities to Dushanbe. He was detained in Turkey on a forged passport of a Tajik citizen, and in this connection, the Turkish side extradited him to Tajikistan. Told AP at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

