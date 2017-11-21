In order to get to the European song contest, Takhmina chose the song Celine Dion - Surrender: you can vote.

Tajik pop singer Takhmina Niyazova claims to participate in the "Eurovision-2018". However, she will not represent Tajikistan at this European song contest, but San Marino is one of the smallest states in the world.

The singer told "AP" that she had already passed the first round, and now it is voting for the second round: she performed a cover version of Celine Dion - Surrender.

"A cover version was needed to compare my voice with the original. Also, the jury members could evaluate the vocal, "Niyazova noted..

As a result of the voting, Niyazova can get into the top ten applicants from San Marino. You can vote for the singer here.

“I participated in the festival" Makfest-2017 "in Macedonia, and represented Tajikistan. After getting acquainted with the participants, I learned that you can participate in the "Eurovision" from any of the European countries. I decided to try, and passed the first round, now the second round is at the final stage. While I have positive comments”, - said the singer.