The theater named after M. Vakhidov at the international contest of national theaters in Vladikavkaz will tell about the life of the famous Tajik poet Bozor Sobir.

As the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan informs, on November 20-27, 2017 there will be an international competition of national theaters "Scene without borders".

The festival will be attended by the creative team of the State Youth Theater of Tajikistan named after Vohidov under the direction of the theater's director, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tajikistan Tolib Boboev with the production "Night Far from the Motherland".

The play tells about the life of the famous Tajik poet Bozor Sobir in the production of director Nozim Melikov. In the performance roles are performed by theater actors Abdumumin Sharifi and Sukhrob Janjolov.

The play "Night Far from the Motherland" is the winner of the Republican contest of professional theaters "Parastu-2011" (Swallow-2011), and represented Tajik theatrical art at international festivals in Afghanistan, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.