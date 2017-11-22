President Emomali Rahmon, who also Head of the Government, on November 22 singed a government decree on appointment of Ismatullo Nasreddinov as Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Prior to this Nasreddinov had served as Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the OSCE, UN and other International Organizations in Vienna.

Ambassador Ismatullo Nasreddinov assumed the position as Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the OSCE, UN and other International Organizations in Vienna in July 2012 and the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Austria in July 2013. After graduating from the Russian Diplomatic Academy in Moscow in 1996, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan in the Department of International Organizations and became the Chief of the UN Section in 2002. From 2004 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2012 he headed the Department of European and American Countries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2008 to 2011 he served as First Secretary at the Embassy of Tajikistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Besides, heads of Tajikistan’s Consulates General in Moscow (Russia), Ufa (Russia) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) have been replaced.