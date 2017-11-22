Tajik national air carrier, Tajik Air, is resuming flights on the air route from Dushanbe to Urumqi (China).

After the two-year interruption, the first flight on this air route is expected to be operated on December 21. The airline will use Boeing 737-300 to operate flights on this air route.

The flight will be operated once a week – on Thursdays. The price of air ticket on this flight is 2,092 somoni.

Tajik air plans to increase the number of flights on this air route in the future.

Tajik Air suspended flights on this air route in March 2015.

Tajik Air is the national airline of Tajikistan. It has its head office at Dushanbe International Airport in Dushanbe. The airline has its main hub at Dushanbe International Airport, and it retains a secondary focus point at Khujand International Airport (Sughd province).

Tajik Air now operates its regular flights to the following cities in Russia: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Surgut; also, it flies to Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek), Kazakhstan (Almaty), Iran (Tehran), China (Beijing), and India (New Delhi).

From the Khujand International Airport, regular flights are operated to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Surgut.

As regards domestic destinations, the Air Company flies from the capital city of Dushanbe to Khujand, the capital of the Sughd province, and Khorog, the capital of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

Currently, the Tajik Air’s air fleet has 36 aircraft, 12 of which are operated on flights including two Boeing 757-200s, two Boeing 737-400s, one Boeing 737-300, one MA-60, one AN-28, one AN-26 and three Mi-8 MTV helicopters. The remaining 24 aircraft, mainly of the USSR production, are on long-term storage.

The Tajik Air management is currently considering potential upgrade of its air fleet with aircraft of modern Western technology.

Until 2008, Tajik Air had an absolute monopoly in Tajikistan’s air transport, owning all planes, airports, and airport and flight services. As a result of restructuring, Tajik Air was split up into several separate companies.