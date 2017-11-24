Tajik President Emomali Rahmon congratulated the people of the republic on the National Flag Day, which is celebrated in the country since 2009 on November 24.

In his televised address, the leader of the republic noted that "the national flag - the pride of every citizen of independent Tajikistan - symbolizes unity, honor and dignity, patriotism and love for the motherland, the national identity of our civilized people and in the shade of their colors reflects the constructive and creative goals and tasks of the Tajik people".

"25 years ago at the XVI session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan - this historic and fateful session in the political and public life of the republic - on an equal basis with other important issues of those turbulent times, the deputies were invited to consider the issue of the State Flag of the country," the President's message says..

The head of state underlines that "today every citizen of the country, from small to large, is fully convinced that the Tajik flag, as a symbol of freedom, a prosperous and stable future and pride of the people of Tajikistan, will flutter forever».

Bike ride, morning exercises and a mass race - so today the residents of the capital celebrate the Day of the National Flag. This year it is held under the slogan "Let your flag flutter, my Tajikistan".

From early morning, all those wishing, took a part in the morning exercises on the square next to the fountain of the “Navruzgoh” complex in the capital, told AP in the press center of the Committee for Youth and Sports of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The cycling marathon and the national race will start at the crossroads near the Hayam park (a peacock-bed) at noon, and the finish will be at the “Navruzgoh” complex. To overcome the distance 3,5 km will be allocated two hours.

The initiators of the event are the Committee on Youth and Sports and the executive authority of the city of Dushanbe.

All events will begin at 6.30am and finish at 2pm..

Day of the national flag in Tajikistan is celebrated on November 24 from 2009. A year later, on this day, the construction of a flagpole with a height of 165 meters began.

September 30, 2011 the highest at that time in the world flagpole was opened. The flag-raising ceremony was attended by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, members of the government and deputies. There was also a representative of the Guinness Book of Records, who presented a certificate to the Tajik president confirming that the flagpole was indeed a record. It was considered such until September 2014, when in Saudi Arabia erected a flagpole 6 meters higher.

The size of the flag of the Republic of Tajikistan is 30 meters wide and 60 meters long. The national flag is made of a particularly durable material - microfibre polyester, and weighs up to 250 kg.