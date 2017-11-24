Over the past day as a result of an accident, four people died. Among the dead - a schoolboy.

In Nurek, when a car collided with a mountain, brothers were killed - residents of the city of Vahdat, 29-year-old Rajabmurod and 25-year-old Shamsullo Jalilovs.

The road accident happened due to the guilt of Rajabmurod, who was driving car "Forland", who did not cope with the management of the car, crashed into the mountain, the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

In another case, a driver of a “GAZ-66” vehicle, a 37-year-old resident of the Khovaling district, Ismoil Saidaliev, while traveling from Khovaling to the city of Kulyab, hit a pedestrian - a 16-year-old girl named Mohru Abdulkhakova.

The girl died from the injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle, a 23-year-old resident of the city of Kanibadam, Abdulahad Toirov, hit a pedestrian, a pupil of the 6th grade of the local school # 38, Juraboy Juraev. The boy died on the scene of an accident.