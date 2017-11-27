Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon heading a Tajik delegation has visited Belarus to discuss bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus in the legal sphere, according to the press center of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of Tajikistan.

The Tajik delegation members reportedly included Abdurahmon Hotambekov, an aide to the Prosecutor-General, Manouchehr Mahmoudzoda, the head of the Department for International Cooperation, Muzaffar Yusufi, the head of the Department for Overseeing Transportation and Customs Performances, and Abdullo Abdullozoda, the chief prosecutor for the city of Guliston (Sughd province).

On November 24, the Tajik delegation held talks with the Belarusian Prosecutor–General Alexander Konyuk in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Qozidavlat Qoimdodov also attended the meeting.

The two sides reportedly discussed issues related to international legal cooperation, expansion of cooperation between the two countries in combating transnational organized crime and corruption as well as ensuring protection of rights of citizens and legal entities.

The meeting resulted in signing of a program of cooperation between the Prosecutor-General’s Offices of Belarus and Tajikistan designed for 2018-2019.