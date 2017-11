Ms. Valentina Kasymbekova, an independent journalist, notes that the situation at the head office of the Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Agroinvestbonk in Dushanbe remains tense. According to her, customers come to the bank’s headquarters in the hope of getting their money almost every day but they frequently go away empty-handed. The bank top managers are reportedly continuing to keep silence.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти