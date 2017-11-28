A manufacturing facility to assemble Belarusian tractors has been introduced into operation in the Hisor district.

An official opening of the tractor assembly plant took place last Saturday, according to the Belarusian Embassy in Dushanbe.

The Hisor tractor assembly plant will assemble up to 50 Belarus-80.1 and Belarus-80.2 tractors per year. In the future, the plant’s capacity will be increased up to 300 tractors and more.

Over the first nine months of this year, Belarus has supplied more than 200 tractors to farming units in Tajikistan, the Belarusian Embassy said.

“Belarus” is a series of four-wheeled tractors produced since 1950 at Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ). These tractors are very well known throughout the CIS and are exported to more than 100 countries worldwide, including the United States and Canada.

Recall, Tajikistan and Belarus reached agreement to set up a company producing Belarus tractors in the south of Tajikistan in September 2012. There are plans to export some of tractors assembled in Tajikistan to other countries of the region

Minsk Tractor Works is a major industrial enterprise in Minsk, Belarus. It is a part of the Industrial Association "Minsk Tractor Works". In addition to the main plant in Minsk, the association includes a number of plants that produce parts and attachable tools for tractors and other vehicles produced by MTZ.