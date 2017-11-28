The Government of Germany will provide 33.5 million euros to Tajikistan in the near future. The funds will be provided within the framework of the program for technical and financial cooperation designed for 2016-2017.

An appropriate document was inked here by Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda and German Ambassador to Tajikistan Neithart Höfer-Wissing at the end of last week.

These funds will go to financing implementation of social projects in the country, according to the press center of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

Recall, Germany has agreed to consider the possibility of participation in construction of the Sebzor hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

Co-chaired by Mr. Amin Zavqi, the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Amin Zavqi and Ms. Kathrin Oellers, Head of the Directorate for Central Asia, East Asia, Laos and Cambodia at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Tajikistan-Germany intergovernmental consultations took place in Dushanbe on November 15.

The meeting reportedly focused on issues related to financial and technical cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany.

The German side agreed to consider the possibility of participation in implementation of the project aimed at constructing the Sebzor HPP and the consultations ended with signing of a protocol.

The consultations were reportedly conducted to discuss the current cooperation and make preparations for intergovernmental negotiations on 2018-2019 cooperation.

Germany has been supporting enhancement of educational, health and energy sectors in Tajikistan through financing projects aiming at rehabilitating the tuberculosis hospitals in the country, constructing children tuberculosis hospital in Machiton (Vahdat Township), improving health services for pregnant women and newborns, enhancing ambulance and emergency medical services, constructing new schools in the Khatlon province and in the Rasht district, as well as rehabilitating the public utilities infrastructure.