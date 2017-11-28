The first theatrical play about Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been written in Tajikistan.

Using in his play mythical characters of angel, the old man Nour and poet, the author Abdughaffor Abdujabbor, who is an official with the Ministry of Culture, wants to show that incumbent President Emomali Rahmon is allegedly divinely anointed.

Abdughaffor Abdujabbor

The play entitled “Nazarkarda” (The Peculiar) tells activities and life of President Rahmon, his speeches to the United Nations sessions, Rahmon’s meetings with leaders of other countries, his life in the family and so forth.

Recall, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon appears to be seizing on the audiobook fad now proving such a boon to the publishing industry by requiring national broadcasters to read out his written works on the air.

The head of state-run Tajikistan radio station, Farrukh Ziyoyev, says a team of actors and announcers are currently busy creating audio materials from President Emomali Rahmon’s many writings.

These lengthy programs will, in the words of their creators, help enhance the sense of patriotism in every Tajik. Audiobooks will serve the interests of elderly and blind people thus far deprived the pleasure of reading Rahmon’s oeuvre, they also say.

Readings of two books — the classic Tajiks in the Mirror of History (also available in English) and The Language of a Nation — The Essence of a Nation — have already been recorded and broadcast. The recordings have been placed into Tajikistan’s “Golden Fund” — a sort of notional receptacle of cultural touchstones.

It isn’t just works by Rahmon that will be turned into audiobooks. Books about him are to get the same treatment too.

Emomali Rahmon has to date had 20 books written in his name. Tajiks in the Mirror of History is the most famous of these books and is even the subject one-ton monument in Hisor Township, around 15 kilometers west of Dushanbe.