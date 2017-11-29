Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has reprimanded heads of customs and tax agencies for failing to fulfill their duties properly, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

By government’s decree issued on November 28 Abdufattor Ghoib, Chairman of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, gets a reprimand for failing to fulfill his duties properly.

By government’s decree issued on November 28 Nusratullo Davlatzoda, Chairman of the Tax Committee under the Government of Tajikistan, gets a reprimand for failing to fulfill his duties properly.

Recall, Rahmon yesterday sacked the heads of the Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection, the Veterinary Service at the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision for the same reasons.